Guterres to seek second term as UN secretary-general: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday formally announced his candidacy for a second five-year term in the office.

His spokesman Stephane Dujarric told the regular noon briefing that Guterres, 71, had informed the President of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, in response to his letter, that he was available for the post.

"It would be my honour to continue to serve the organization in pursuing its purposes and fulfilling its noble objectives," Guterres said.

"Since assuming office, I have had the privilege of working towards the reform of the United Nations to meet the aspirations of member states, striving for the dignity and the well-being of people, while ensuring the sustainability of our planet for future generations," he wrote.

The spokesman said the secretary-general had also informed the five permanent Security Council members as well as heads of regional groups that he would like to stay on after his term expires at the end of the year.

Guterres, a former prime minister of Portugal, has visited Pakistan several times in his capacity as UN high commissioner for refugees. As Secretary-general he made an official visit to Pakistan last year during which he met Prime Minister Imran Khan and other leaders.

He had assumed the office in January 2017 as the ninth secretary-general of the UN.

Guterres has made climate change his signature issue, pushing countries to increase their commitments to reduce carbon emissions.