UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Warns Virus Could Send Millions In Africa Into 'extreme Poverty'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Guterres warns virus could send millions in Africa into 'extreme poverty'

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that millions of people could be pushed into extreme poverty in Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic and called for "global solidarity" with the continent.

"The pandemic threatens African progress. It will aggravate long-standing inequalities and heighten hunger, malnutrition and vulnerability to disease," Guterres said in a statement accompanying a UN study with recommendations for the African continent.

While he congratulated Africa for responding swiftly to the pandemic, which has claimed more than 2,500 lives across the continent, Guterres noted that "as of now, reported cases are lower than feared." "African countries should also have quick, equal and affordable access to any eventual vaccine and treatment, that must be considered global public goods," he said in his statement.

Since the pandemic is still in its "early days" in Africa, Guterres stressed that "disruption could escalate quickly." "Global solidarity with Africa is an imperative -- now and for recovering better," he said.

Among his recommendations, Guterres urged "international action to strengthen Africa's health systems, maintain food supplies, avoid a financial crisis." It is also necessary, he added, to "support education, protect jobs, keep households and businesses afloat, and cushion the continent against lost income and export earnings."Guterres called for "more than $200 billion as additional support from the international community" to help Africa recover from the pandemic.

He said he was also advocating "a comprehensive debt framework -- starting with an across-the-board debt standstill for countries unable to service their debt."

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Education Progress From Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

8 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

8 hours ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

9 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.