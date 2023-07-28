Gwadar airport best example of Pak-China cooperation: Senator Sana Jamali

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Gwadar airport's construction in a short span of time is the best example of cooperation between Pakistan and China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), said Senator Sana Jamali.

Talking to urdu Service of China Media Group (CMG) during her visit to China, she particularly highlighted the rapid progress of Gwadar development project.

She said that the construction of Gwadar airport was the best example of success in a short time and wished to start direct flights from Beijing to Gwadar soon.

About the Balochistan's progress, she said that the largest province of Pakistan was experiencing a significant development under the CPEC, a pilot project of the BRI launched by the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Senator Sana Jamali, who is also a member of Senate Committee on Power Affairs, National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Committee, appreciated the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

She expressed the confidence that both Pakistan and China would achieve a lot of benefits from the Belt and Road Initiative launched by China a decade ago.

Senator Sana Jamali also expressed gratitude for China's support on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and appreciated the commendable progress in the Gwadar project.

Stressing a need for Chinese language learning programs, she said that the Chinese learning centers were being introduced in Pakistani universities to further promote bilateral cooperation and understanding.

She informed that more special economic zones would be set up in the province and also highlighted that there was a wide scope for cooperation in the agricultural sector in Balochistan.

Senator Sana Jamali termed China's modernization as an ideal model of peaceful development and said that Pakistan and other developing countries can learn a lot from it.

She highly appreciated China's peaceful development and its positive impact on regional peace and stability.

Stressing cooperation in tourism sector, she said that there was lot of potential in the field of tourism and youth exchange between the two countries.

"The cooperation in these fields will help the people of both countries to know and understand each other better," she added.

Senator Sana Jamali said that China-Pakistan relations were strong and inclusive and added, both countries will continue to work together for mutually beneficial development and progress.