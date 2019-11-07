UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gwadar Fisheries Delegation Visits Leading Enterprises In Fujian Province

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Gwadar fisheries delegation visits leading enterprises in Fujian province

BEIJING, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A five-member Gwadar fisheries delegation visited leading enterprises in aquaculture, offshore fishing and aquatic product processing in China's Fujian Province.

The delegation, at the invitation of China Economic Net, visited Fuzhou, Quanzhou and other places to examine the leading enterprises in aquaculture, offshore fishing and aquatic product processing.

The member of the delegation took a round of the production workshops, ports, docks, frozen storage, nursery, breeding bases and other places of the enterprises to learn more about the production scale, operation mode, deep processing of aquatic products, cold chain logistics, sales and trade.

The Pakistani side said that through this field visit to Fujian's seafood fishing, cold chain logistics, deep processing, and other industrial chains, it is full of expectations for the prospect of fishery cooperation between the two countries, and hopes to further strengthen communication and exchanges and accelerate cooperation to achieve substantive results as soon as possible.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent visit to China, had suggested enhancing fisheries trade between the two countries.

The two countries can increase cooperation in establishing fish meal factories, vessels monitoring system and fishing traceability to prevent illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing beside more exchange programs pertaining to the training of fishermen.

Trade liberalization policies of these two countries have resulted in increased commercial cohesion through fishery trade.

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework and trade liberalization, a new era of enhanced fishery trade between China and Pakistan is imminent. Now, China is the largest emerging potential market for Pakistani fishery products.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange China Visit CPEC Gwadar Quanzhou Fuzhou May Market

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 November 2019

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

11 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

11 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

11 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.