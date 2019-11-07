Gwadar fisheries delegation visits leading enterprises in Fujian province

BEIJING, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A five-member Gwadar fisheries delegation visited leading enterprises in aquaculture, offshore fishing and aquatic product processing in China's Fujian Province.

The delegation, at the invitation of China Economic Net, visited Fuzhou, Quanzhou and other places to examine the leading enterprises in aquaculture, offshore fishing and aquatic product processing.

The member of the delegation took a round of the production workshops, ports, docks, frozen storage, nursery, breeding bases and other places of the enterprises to learn more about the production scale, operation mode, deep processing of aquatic products, cold chain logistics, sales and trade.

The Pakistani side said that through this field visit to Fujian's seafood fishing, cold chain logistics, deep processing, and other industrial chains, it is full of expectations for the prospect of fishery cooperation between the two countries, and hopes to further strengthen communication and exchanges and accelerate cooperation to achieve substantive results as soon as possible.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent visit to China, had suggested enhancing fisheries trade between the two countries.

The two countries can increase cooperation in establishing fish meal factories, vessels monitoring system and fishing traceability to prevent illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing beside more exchange programs pertaining to the training of fishermen.

Trade liberalization policies of these two countries have resulted in increased commercial cohesion through fishery trade.

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework and trade liberalization, a new era of enhanced fishery trade between China and Pakistan is imminent. Now, China is the largest emerging potential market for Pakistani fishery products.