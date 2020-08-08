UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gwadar Free Zone Attracting Investment Despite COVID-19: Chairman COPHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

Gwadar Free Zone attracting investment despite COVID-19: Chairman COPHC

BEIJING, August 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The investment in Gwadar Free Zone keeps growing and despite COVID-19 pandemic, four plants and workshops have been completed and will go into operation this year, said Zhang Baozhong, Chairman of Chinese Overseas Port and Holding Company (COPHC).

Furthermore, with 12 new investors' registration, the number of investors in the free zone in total has reached 56, he said while presenting latest progress of Gwadar, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday.

He informed that through Gwadar Port, the transit trade to Afghanistan has begun for the first time and added, "It's also the first time that the bagging of DAP fertilizer has been done in Pakistani port, instead of foreign ports. This move alone has created thousands of jobs for the local people." The supporting projects including East Bay Expressway, New Gwadar International Airport, China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital, Gwadar Technical and Vocational Institute and Faqueer Colony middle school extension building are in the progress, some of which even completed earlier than schedule.

Specifically, the long suspending tax incentives issue in Gwadar has been resolved after 14-year suspension and the investment environment has been greatly improved.

Zhang Baozhong who firmly believed in Gwadar's better tomorrow said that it is the shared wish of the people of China and Pakistan to develop Gwadar into a modern emerging city, so as to lead the economic and social development of Baluchistan as a whole, and to enable the hardworking, kind-hearted and peace loving local people of Baluchistan to enjoy modern life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan China Company Gwadar Progress Lead Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre launches new C ..

3 minutes ago

Recovery of Coronavirus patients in country reache ..

5 minutes ago

PM expresses grief over loss of lives in Indian Ai ..

29 minutes ago

PM says Ravi Riverfront City project to enable us ..

45 minutes ago

Pak govt, opposition unanimous on Kashmir issue: A ..

53 minutes ago

Mushtaq Ahmed speaks with media after Pakistan lea ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.