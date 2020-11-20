Gwadar Port being operational by federal & provincial Governments

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Gwadar is a coastal city of Balochistan which is the center of attraction due to its attractive coastal strip and geographical location as Gwadar Port being operational, the incumbent government was taking practical steps for the socio-economic development of the city.

A new era of construction and development is about to begin as Balochistan government is implementing growth projects in Gwadar city on priority basis under the supervision of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) as per the master plan.

CM Jam Kamal Khan and special interest of Southern Command Balochistan, work on major projects worth Rs. 11 billion for the provision of drinking facilities to people in Gwadar district is in full swing.

About 47 million gallons of water per day for urban and industrial have purposes in Gwadar. In addition to Akra Kaur Dam, the government has also approved projects for laying water supply pipelines from Shadi Kaur Dam and Swad Kaur Dam as well as alternative sources. Pumping of Sodium from Shadi Kaur Dam under the supervision of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Rs 3.5 billion projects to link the station is being implemented expeditiously. Under the supervision of Project Director Water Project GDA, the government has released Rs 1 billion for this project during the current financial year. The government has approved a Rs. 1 billion project to lay a new pipeline from the water tanker's pumping station in the port area to Gwadar city. For the first time since 1994, the present government has taken war-based measures to eliminate water shortfall on priority basis in order to address problems of the area. The GDA has hired an expert consultant firm for this project and the survey work is in full swing. After the completion of the consultancy, the tendering process for the implementation of the regular project will begin soon.

The usefulness of the plan is that it will definitely overcome the shortfall in water supply. Apart from this, with the special interest of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the Balochistan government has provided Rs, 250 million for development projects in Newtown Housing Scheme in Gwadar. Project management within two years of his appointment, the project director of Newtown Housing Scheme has completed the construction of Link Road in Phase-I of Government Housing Scheme New Town. Following the success of this pilot project, Chief Minister Jam Kamal wants to start similar pilot projects in other areas of Gwadar city and other districts of Inner Balochistan after the success of this pilot project. Implementing three major projects for construction of dams to provide drinking water facilities in Pasni,Ormara and other coastal areas including Basol Dam in ormara.

The project is being implemented successfully under the supervision of the Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department. In addition, to protect the coastal Tehsil of Pasni in the district from sea erosion, the Balochistan government has organized a show at a cost of Rs 170 million for highlighting the opportunities of the Gwadar Port. The construction of Futsal Stadium is also underway to attract the youth of Pasni, a coastal Tehsil of Gwadar, to engage in healthy activities.

The Chief Minister Balochistan is well aware that the locals of Gwadar are well aware of this. The livelihood of the fishermen is linked to the fishing industry and the coastal city of Pasni Jetty is facing severe difficulties due to lack of dredging. A survey for dredging of Pasni Jetty will be launched soon. The people of Gwadar are fortunate to have the leadership to benefit from the leadership skills of Balochistan.