Gwadar Port, CPEC To Provide Job To Thousands From Different Countries: Zhang Baozhong

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:50 AM

Gwadar Port, CPEC to provide job to thousands from different countries: Zhang Baozhong

BEIJING, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman of China Overseas Port Holding Company, Zhang Baozhong said that Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would provide employment opportunities to thousands of people from different countries, especially in the transport sector.

He said that Gwadar Port and CPEC projects have the capacity to benefit not only Pakistan and China but also other regional countries, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

He said trade with Afghanistan had already started via Gwadar Port, and so far, thousands of metric tonnes of fertilizer had been sent to Afghanistan.

Other CPEC projects, including International Airport Gwadar, Pak-China Friendship Hospital, Pak-China Skill Development Institute, 300 MW Coal Power Plant, and Desalination Plant, would be completed with China's financial assistance.

Zhang added that Chinese industrialists are also interested in setting up industrial units. The industrial sector is expected to pace up its speed, focusing more on petrochemical, cement, mobile processing, steel, edible oil, and home accessories.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

