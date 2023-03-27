Gwadar Port handled 200,000 MTs wheat in last 25 days

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Despite many challenges, Gwadar port with fast-track processing has handled 200,000 metric tons of wheat import from Russia over the last 25 days, said a COPHC official.

The rest of the wheat, he said, to be administered at Gwadar Port is around 250000 MTs, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The official said that four vessels that include MV Lila Chennai, MV Rich, MV Veruda and MV Dorado out of a total of nine vessels bringing wheat to Gwadar port have arrived so far.

Gwadar port witnessed zero handling loss for the discharge and dispatch of wheat since March 2 when the first ship was anchored. All loading, offloading and transportation, he mentioned, have been handled and administered with precision.

Eastbay Expressway which exclusively connects Gwadar Port with Makran Coastal Highway bypassing city roads is the sole route being used for the movement of wheat-loaded trucks.

Previously the trucks used to squeeze through congested city roads of Gwadar not only used to add extra load on local city arteries but also used to impair the flow of movement of trucks, Haji Razzaq, a transporter said.

Gwadar Port connectivity with Eastbay Express has smoothened the activity, he added.

China Overseas Ports Holding Company, Trading Corporation of Pakistan, Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited, Pakistan Customs and National Logistics Cell, Gwadar Free Zone and GITL are working in cohesion to keep all work spot-on.

The Ministry of National food Security and Research official told Gwadar Pro that for lifting the assigned quantity of million metric tons of wheat under G2G arrangements from Gwadar Port, NLC has been transporting wheat through the shortest and most feasible route to PASSCO storage centres.

Passco storages are located in 13 Zones and 16 Districts of the country.

Its storage capacity comprises 29 silos (Storge Tower) and 335 godowns having a covered storage capacity of 572,482 MTs. The remaining stock is being stored in open Gunjees in scientific ways and procedures.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research official said that ECC in its meeting held on July 28, 2022, allowed the import of wheat through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and directed MNFS&R to submit a logistic plan of Passco for transportation of imported wheat for consideration of ECC.

Gwadar Port is processing the import of Russian wheat under an official agreement inked between the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and Gwadar International Terminal Limited (GITL).

Gwadar International Terminals Limited official said that as Gwadar port handled 200000 MTs of what successfully, processing of the rest of the 250000 MTs wheat will be administered accordingly.

He dubbed the import of wheat using Gwadar port a new milestone, saying wheat import will spur up trade activities in Gwadar. It will also boost employability as when bustling activities get underway, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled man forces are required to handle the entire scale of work, he added.

On the question of how Gwadar port surpassed other ports in Pakistan in handling and processing wheat consignments, All Gwadar Shipping Clearing Agents Association (AGSCAA) members said that the facts are that the Gwadar Port is more economical than any other port like KPT and Qasim Ports.

Both the said ports are always congested and ships go to demurrage and the storage charges of KPT and Qasim Ports are very high. However, at the Gwadar Port, there are no demurrage and storage charges, along with the quickest stevedoring services. It can be checked by the previous record of TCP, he added.