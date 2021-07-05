Gwadar to emerge as 'focal point of development', ensuring prosperity of entire country: PM

GWADAR, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the future belonged to Gwadar since it would emerge as the 'focal point of development, ensuring prosperity of the entire country.

Addressing at the launch of development projects and the signing ceremony of Memoranda of Understanding here in the port city, the prime minister said Gwadar would open up new avenues of opportunities for regional trade.

The prime minister who arrived in Gwadar on a day-long visit inaugurated the first phase of Gwadar Free Zone besides performing the groundbreaking of the its second phase spread at 2,200 acres and opening of three factories.

The prime minister said his vision of an emerging Pakistan was a steadfast nation which was committed to the prosperity of the country.

He said the government was focused on ensuring provision of basic amenities including clean water and electricity to encourage industrialization.

He said the recently announced Rs 7.3 billion development budget by the Federal government for Balochistan was historic, that aimed at uplifting the province and mitigating the longstanding deprivation of its people.

"No country can progress unless it mainstreams all its areas and ensure development across the board," he said, adding that connectivity was one of the major component of the Balochistan package.

/MORE