UrduPoint.com

Gymnastics Legend Uchimura Not Ready To Quit Just Yet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Gymnastics legend Uchimura not ready to quit just yet

Kitakyushu, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Japanese gymnastics legend Kohei Uchimura said he would consider his future after finishing the world championships empty-handed on Sunday, but hinted his love for the sport may lure him back.

Uchimura finished sixth in the horizontal bar final -- the only competition he entered this week to save wear and tear on his ailing shoulders.

The world championships were being held in his home town of Kitakyushu in western Japan, and some had speculated that he would call time on his storied career afterwards.

But the 32-year-old shrugged off talk of retirement, saying the competition had refuelled his fire.

"I can't say anything about retirement at the moment -- I need to take a rest and think about it," said Uchimura, widely considered to be the best male gymnast in history.

"I was reminded tonight just how much I like gymnastics. I'm not feeling right now that I don't want to do it anymore. I was reminded how interesting it is." Uchimura dominated gymnastics for most of the previous decade, winning successive all-around Olympic titles in 2012 and 2016 and claiming 10 world championship golds.

But injuries have slowed him down in recent years, and he chose not to defend his all-around Olympic title in Tokyo this summer to focus on the horizontal bar.

His Games ended early after falling in qualifying, and he finished well behind new world champion Hu Xuwei of China in Sunday's final.

Uchimura said he was "still confident" he could return to his former heights, but no longer felt he had to be gymnastics' poster boy.

He pointed to the emergence of Japan's Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto, and said gymnastics now has a "higher status" in the world.

"I always feel like if I'm going to compete, I need to aim to be the best in the world," he said.

"But I got the slight feeling tonight that maybe I don't have to play that role anymore, from watching Daiki and the others on the horizontal bar. There's a new generation emerging from all different countries." Uchimura made some mistakes in his routine but pulled off a textbook landing, drawing wild cheers from his home town crowd.

But he said his performances had not been up to scratch in training, and he was "reminded that practice is everything".

"Just because it was being held in my home town or because it might be my last competition -- that alone is not going to give me the strength to win at this level," he said.

Elsewhere on the final day of the world championships, Carlos Yulo of the Philippines took the men's vault title but lost out to Hu Xuwei in the parallel bars.

Japan's Mai Murakami edged Russian women's all-around world champion Angelina Melnikova in the floor competition, taking gold after a successful appeal bumped her into first.

Murakami's Japanese compatriot Urara Ashikawa won in the balance beam.

Several top gymnasts, including American superstar Simone Biles, were absent from the world championships, which were being held in the same year as an Olympics for the first time in 25 years.

Related Topics

Fire World Russia China Kitakyushu Tokyo Male Same Japan Philippines May Women Sunday 2016 Gold Olympics All From Best Top Love

Recent Stories

India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 5 ..

India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 50 mn in Hamriyah Free Zone Aut ..

21 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airl ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airlines flight

1 hour ago
 Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organis ..

Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organise interactive workshop

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Li ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launc ..

Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launch initiative to increase contr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.