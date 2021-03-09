Gymnastics test event for Tokyo Olympics canceled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The gymnastics test event for the Tokyo Olympic Games has been cancelled largely because of the "travel restrictions and difficulties", gymnastics' world governing body FIG announced on Tuesday.

The Tokyo World Cup, scheduled on May 4, was initially planned to conclude the all-around World Cup series, acting as qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Games, but the cancellation of the two earlier events, in Stuttgart (Germany) and Birmingham (Britain), led to the cancellation of the series as qualifying events, FIG said in a statement.

"For this reason, the decision has been taken to cancel the World Cup in Japan, especially given the current travel restrictions and difficulties worldwide as well as the measures taken by the Japanese authorities to limit the rate of corona-virus infections in the country ahead of the Olympic Games," read the statement.

It said that the Tokyo Olympic organizers will carry out an operational test on May 4 with a national gymnastics event.