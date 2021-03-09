UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gymnastics Test Event For Tokyo Olympics Canceled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Gymnastics test event for Tokyo Olympics canceled

TOKYO, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The gymnastics test event for the Tokyo Olympic Games has been cancelled largely because of the "travel restrictions and difficulties", gymnastics' world governing body FIG announced on Tuesday.

The Tokyo World Cup, scheduled on May 4, was initially planned to conclude the all-around World Cup series, acting as qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Games, but the cancellation of the two earlier events, in Stuttgart (Germany) and Birmingham (Britain), led to the cancellation of the series as qualifying events, FIG said in a statement.

"For this reason, the decision has been taken to cancel the World Cup in Japan, especially given the current travel restrictions and difficulties worldwide as well as the measures taken by the Japanese authorities to limit the rate of corona-virus infections in the country ahead of the Olympic Games," read the statement.

It said that the Tokyo Olympic organizers will carry out an operational test on May 4 with a national gymnastics event.

Related Topics

World Germany Stuttgart Tokyo Birmingham Japan May 2020 Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Haideri denies PTI’s offer for office of Senate ..

10 minutes ago

37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

26 minutes ago

Gold prices increase Rs500 to Rs103,000

4 minutes ago

Ehsaas program dedicated to foster women full part ..

4 minutes ago

2nd Research Productivity Award 2019-20 held at GC ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.