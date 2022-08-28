UrduPoint.com

Haaland Hat-trick Inspires Man City Fightback To Beat Palace

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Haaland hat-trick inspires Man City fightback to beat Palace

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Erling Haaland hit his first Premier League hat-trick to inspire Manchester City's fightback from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side were rocked in the first half at the Etihad Stadium as a John Stones own goal and Joachim Andersen's header put Palace in contention for a shock victory.

It was the fourth Premier League game in their last six in which City had fallen two goals behind.

Yet they hadn't lost any of the previous three and won this one as well, thanks to Haaland's heroics.

After Bernardo Silva pulled one back early in the second half, Haaland scored his first home goal for City since his £50 million ($58 million) summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway striker grabbed two more to leave Palace in tatters, taking his tally to six in his first four Premier League matches.

"These games are why I'm here, to turn things around when there are difficult times," Haaland said.

"Of course you see on the pitch I enjoy it and I feel a connection around me. It takes time but I know it will come and get even better.

"We played for each other. We don't care who scores, it's about winning and the winning mentality." It was City's second succesive escape act after trailing 3-1 before drawing 3-3 at Newcastle last weekend.

The champions have been far from flawless, but a third win from their first four games lifted them to the top of the table ahead of Arsenal's match against Fulham later on Saturday.

- 'We are lucky' - "We score a lot of goals but the problem I have now is we concede a lot.

We struggle to do the uncomfortable things," Guardiola said.

"We are lucky to come back. Normally today we lose the game. The Premier League doesn't wait. Teams are so strong, if you fall behind in the points you will not come back." Palace took an early lead as Eberechi Eze's free-kick struck both Kyle Walker and Stones as it spun into the net.

Things grew worse for City in the 22nd minute as they were again undone from a set-piece.

Eze again struck a corner from which Andersen was left unmarked to power in a header.

Palace should have been 3-0 up after 28 minutes when Ederson saved a shot from Cheick Doucoure and then tried to roll the ball out.

Odsonne Edouard deflected it to Jordan Ayew who promptly found the bottom corner, but referee Darren England signalled for a free-kick, though the goalkeeper was not impeded.

Silva got City back into it in the 53rd minute, showing why Guardiola do not want to sell the unsettled Portugal midfielder.

Cutting in from the flanks, Silva hit a low shot which deflected off Jeffrey Schlupp on its way in.

Substitute Julian Alvarez quickly made an impact as City equalised in the 62nd minute.

Alvarez flicked on a deep cross to Phil Foden, who chipped the ball back in for Haaland, who got across Marc Guehi to head home.

Haaland put City ahead eight minutes later as Alvarez fed Silva, who pulled the ball back for Stones and he rolled it across for Haaland to poke in.

Haaland sealed his hat-trick with 10 minutes to go, holding off Joel Ward before firing into the bottom corner from Silva's pass.

Related Topics

Firing Norway Newcastle Lead Portugal From Top Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Borussia Million

Recent Stories

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

27 minutes ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

9 minutes ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

9 minutes ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

9 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

28 minutes ago
 Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.