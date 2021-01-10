Haaland hits double as Leipzig miss out on top spot

Berlin, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Erling Braut Haaland netted twice on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund won 3-1 at RB Leipzig, who missed the chance to take top spot in the Bundesliga from Bayern Munich.

Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho scored his second goal in as many weeks by firing home on 55 minutes after Haaland's cross was deftly flicked into his path by captain Marco Reus.

Haaland headed home a Sancho cross with 19 minutes remaining and grabbed his second goal in the 84th minute, before Alexander Sorloth scored a late consolation for Leipzig.

The result means Bayern stay two points clear of second-placed Leipzig despite crashing to a 3-2 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday, while Dortmund are five points behind the European champions in fourth.