Haaland Sets Premier League Record Of 35 Goals In Season

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Haaland sets Premier League record of 35 goals in season

Manchester, United Kingdom, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Erling Haaland set a new Premier League record of 35 goals in a season as the Manchester City striker took his tally in all competitions this campaign to 51 by scoring against West Ham on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old moves beyond the 34 goals scored by Alan Shearer for Blackburn in 1994/95 and Andy Cole when at Newcastle a season earlier.

However, Haaland is still some way short of the all-time record for goals in an English top-flight season of 60 set by Everton legend Dixie Dean in 1927/28.

In his first season in English football, Haaland has rewritten the record books as City close in on a potential treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

He is the first player in the English top flight to score a half-century of goals in all competitions since 1931.

