UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haaland, The Star Product Of An Unlikely Football Factory

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 09:10 AM

Haaland, the star product of an unlikely football factory

Bryne, Norway, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The sports hall doors in the quiet Norwegian town of Bryne were always open, a welcome escape for the local children. Many football talents emerged, but one in particular stuck out: Erling Braut Haaland.

It was in this town of some 12,000 inhabitants in a country obsessed with winter sports that possibly the most exciting young footballer in the world first stepped onto the pitch.

"He always scored a lot," Alf Ingve Berntsen, a physical education teacher at the local high school who coached Haaland as a child, tells AFP.

"When he was 12, he started playing with the 13-year-olds and kept scoring.

When he was selected for the regional team, he scored again. Then, when he was 15, he was called up to the (youth) national team and... he scored.

"We saw quite quickly that he could become a very big name. But we didn't think it would happen so quickly, that he would be a top scorer in the Champions League at the age of 19-20."A tour of the town leaves little doubt about the 20-year-old's roots in the region, once the scene of an epic Viking battle.

The area around Bryne, which boasts the highest concentration of tractors in Norway, encompasses a rural hamlet called "Braut". A few kilometres away, an industrial zone bears the name "Haaland".

Related Topics

Football World Sports Education Norway Young Top

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

8 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

9 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

10 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

7 hours ago

All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.