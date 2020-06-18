UrduPoint.com
Haas Chief Steiner Hails F1 Health Rules

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Health rules for Formula 1's coronavirus-delayed, season opening Austrian Grand Prix are the best they possibly could be, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said on Thursday.

Measures excluding spectators and limiting numbers of staff from the media, teams, security and also F1 officials may even be reinforced before the July 5 race at the Red Bull Ring in the picturesque Styrian mountains.

"We could not have done more really, what has been put in place is the best possible," the Italian leader of the American-financed team said.

"We are very happy with what has been done and what they are still working on," said Steiner.

People working at the Grand Prix circuit will be required to remain in selected groups and all their contacts will be kept so as to pursue tracing protocol in case of an outbreak or an infection.

Any positive test would provoke immediate isolation and replacement.

The Red Bull Ring wil also host the second race of the season on July 12.

