UrduPoint.com

Hackers Demand $10 Mn For Stolen Australian Health Records

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Hackers demand $10 mn for stolen Australian health records

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Hackers on Thursday demanded US$10 million to stop leaking highly sensitive records stolen from a major Australian healthcare company, as they uploaded yet more intimate details about customers.

Medibank, Australia's largest private health insurer, confirmed this week that hackers had accessed the information of 9.7 million current and former clients, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The hackers on Thursday uploaded a second batch of files to a dark web forum, with more sensitive details about hundreds of Medibank customers.

The first leaks appear to have been selected to cause maximum harm: targeting those who received treatment related to drug abuse, sexually transmitted infections or pregnancy terminations.

"Added one more file abortions.csv," the anonymous hackers wrote on the forum, before detailing their ransom threat.

"Society ask us about ransom, it's 10 million USD. We can make discount... $1 = 1 customer." Medibank has repeatedly refused to pay the ransom.

- 'Profit and greed' - The Medibank hack -- and an earlier data breach impacting nine million customers at telecom company Optus -- has raised questions about Australia's ability to repel cyber criminals.

Dennis Desmond, a former FBI agent and US Defense Intelligence Agency officer, said Australia was no worse "than any other high-value target or Western country".

"It's very unfortunate, but I don't think Australia is any more vulnerable than any other Western developed nation," he told AFP.

Desmond said profit-driven hackers were unlikely to single out a specific country -- and were typically more interested in targeting companies holding valuable data.

"It's the data types that are of the most interest to these hackers," he said.

"The healthcare data is a huge target and personally identifiable data is high-value.

"Generally, profit and greed are the number one drivers." - 'Scummy criminals' - The Medibank hack is likely to include data on some of the country's most influential and wealthy individuals.

Medibank chief executive David Koczkar condemned the "disgraceful" extortion tactics.

"The weaponisation of people's private information in an effort to extort payment is malicious and it is an attack on the most vulnerable members of our community." The group behind the attack appears to be pressuring Medibank by hunting for the most potentially damaging personal information within the records.

The first records posted to the dark web forum were separated into "naughty" and "nice" lists.

Some on the "naughty" list had numeric codes that appeared to link them to drug addiction, alcohol abuse and HIV infection.

For example, one record carried an entry that read: "p_diag: F122".

F122 corresponds with "cannabis dependence" under the International Classification of Diseases, published by the World Health Organization.

Names, addresses, passport numbers and birth dates were also included in the data.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has described the hackers as "scummy criminals".

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister World Australia Company Clare Nice David United States Dollars Criminals FBI From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2022

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

1 hour ago
 US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This ..

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This Winter to End Conflict - Repo ..

10 hours ago
 Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to ..

Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to form government

10 hours ago
 Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

10 hours ago
 Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.