Hafeez And Haider Take Pakistan To 190-4 Against England In 3rd T20

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:20 AM

Hafeez and Haider take Pakistan to 190-4 against England in 3rd T20

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez made 86 not out and teenage debutant Haider Ali 54 in Pakistan's 190-4 in the third Twenty20 international against England at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

There was a 20-year age gap between the 39-year-old Hafeez and the 19-year-old Haider but it was hard to notice the difference as they shared a stand of exactly 100 after coming together at 32-2.

Hafeez's knock followed his 69 in England's five-wicket win in the second T20 at Old Trafford on Sunday and was his fourth half-century in his last five T20 international innings.

Pakistan, beaten 1-0 in a three-Test series by England last month, were looking to end their tour with a win.

England, however, had chased down a stiff target of 196 to go 1-0 up in the three-match series on Sunday, with captain Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan both making fifties, after Friday's washout.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali struck with his first ball of the match when he bowled Fakhar Zaman.

But Haider slog-swept his second ball in international cricket, from Moeen, for six.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the world's top-ranked Twenty20 batsman, followed his 56 on Sunday with three fours off consecutive deliveries from fast bowler Saqib Mahmood before he was bowled for 21 by Tom Curran.

Haider struck all-rounder Lewis Gregory's first ball for an elegant legside pick-up six that soared over the longest boundary.

Hafeez followed up with two sixes off successive deliveries from leg-spinner Adil Rashid before Haider went to a 28-ball fifty with a pulled four off Gregory.

Rashid switched ends so he had a longer legside boundary to work with.

But Hafeez hit him for a superb straight six and swept him for four to complete a 31-ball fifty before Haider was bowled by Jordan.

