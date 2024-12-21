Hafeez Jalandhari remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The 42 death anniversary of veteran poet and author of the national anthem, Hafeez Jalandhari, was observed here and across the country on Saturday.

He was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, British India on January 14 in 1900 and migrated to Lahore after independence.

He wrote the lyrics for the national anthem of Pakistan in 1952.

Hafeez Jalandhari actively participated in the Pakistan movement and used his writings to propagate for the cause of Pakistan. He also wrote the Kashmiri anthem, "Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir". He wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1965.

For his literary and patriotic services to Pakistan, Jalandhari was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan. Jalandhari passed away on this day in 1982 in Lahore at the age of 82 years.