Hafeez Jalandhari Remembered
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The 42 death anniversary of veteran poet and author of the national anthem, Hafeez Jalandhari, was observed here and across the country on Saturday.
He was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, British India on January 14 in 1900 and migrated to Lahore after independence.
He wrote the lyrics for the national anthem of Pakistan in 1952.
Hafeez Jalandhari actively participated in the Pakistan movement and used his writings to propagate for the cause of Pakistan. He also wrote the Kashmiri anthem, "Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir". He wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1965.
For his literary and patriotic services to Pakistan, Jalandhari was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan. Jalandhari passed away on this day in 1982 in Lahore at the age of 82 years.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Hafeez Jalandhari remembered5 minutes ago
-
Compulsion or craze – More lives lost in quest for going abroad1 day ago
-
Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah to inaugurate 10th Ayaz Melo on friday2 days ago
-
Muhammad Ahmed Shah awarded lifetime Membership of Karachi Press Club2 days ago
-
Renowned actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi remembered4 days ago
-
KP-CTA to organize five-day Hunar Fest4 days ago
-
Actress Firdous Begum remembered5 days ago
-
Ahmed Shah-Ejaz Farooqi Panel for the ACP Karachi’s Election 2025-2026 was announced6 days ago
-
Politics of violence harming national fabric6 days ago
-
19th Karachi International Book Fair Attracts Massive Crowds, Tessori announces establishing book ce ..7 days ago
-
Renowned poet Jaun Elia remembered7 days ago
-
NAPA presents musical hits from 80s11 days ago