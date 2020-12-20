UrduPoint.com
Hafeez Stranded On 99 As Pakistan Reach 163 For Six

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 01:20 PM

Hafeez stranded on 99 as Pakistan reach 163 for six

Hamilton, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Mohammed Hafeez was left stranded on 99 as Pakistan set New Zealand a 164-run target in the second Twenty20 international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Hafeez was out first ball when New Zealand won the opening match on Friday by five wickets, but was the only batsman to find form two days later.

In a stay of 57 balls, he peppered the boundary with 10 fours and five sixes as Pakistan reached 163 for six in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Mohammad Rizwan (22) was the only other batsman to pass the 20 mark.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee took four for 21

