Haftar Agrees To Lift Libya Oil Blockade With Conditions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Haftar agrees to lift Libya oil blockade with conditions

Benghazi, Libya, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar announced Friday a conditional lifting of a months-long blockade on oilfields and ports by his forces.

"We have decided to resume oil production and export on condition of a fair distribution of revenues" and guarantee they "will not be used to support terrorism", he said on television.

