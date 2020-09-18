Haftar agrees to lift Libya oil blockade with conditions

Benghazi, Libya, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar announced Friday a conditional lifting of a months-long blockade on oilfields and ports by his forces.

"We have decided to resume oil production and export on condition of a fair distribution of revenues" and guarantee they "will not be used to support terrorism", he said on television.