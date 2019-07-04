UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar Forces Deny Responsibility Over Libya Migrant Attack: Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Haftar forces deny responsibility over Libya migrant attack: spokesman

Benghazi, Libya, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces Wednesday denied any responsibility for an air strike on a detention centre that killed more than 40 migrants in a Tripoli suburb, a spokesman said.

"The (pro-Haftar) forces deny their responsibility in the attack on the migrant centre of Tajoura," spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari said.

Mesmari blamed the attack which has sparked international outrage on Haftar's rivals in the Tripoli-based internationally recognised government.

Related Topics

Attack Tripoli Government

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

2 hours ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

2 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

3 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

3 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.