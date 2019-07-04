Haftar Forces Deny Responsibility Over Libya Migrant Attack: Spokesman
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:50 AM
Benghazi, Libya, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces Wednesday denied any responsibility for an air strike on a detention centre that killed more than 40 migrants in a Tripoli suburb, a spokesman said.
"The (pro-Haftar) forces deny their responsibility in the attack on the migrant centre of Tajoura," spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari said.
Mesmari blamed the attack which has sparked international outrage on Haftar's rivals in the Tripoli-based internationally recognised government.