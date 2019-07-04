Haftar forces deny responsibility over Libya migrant attack: spokesman

(@imziishan)

Benghazi, Libya, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces Wednesday denied any responsibility for an air strike on a detention centre that killed more than 40 migrants in a Tripoli suburb, a spokesman said.

"The (pro-Haftar) forces deny their responsibility in the attack on the migrant centre of Tajoura," spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari said.

Mesmari blamed the attack which has sparked international outrage on Haftar's rivals in the Tripoli-based internationally recognised government.