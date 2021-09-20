UrduPoint.com

Haftar's East Libya Forces Say Two Dead In Helicopter Crash

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

Haftar's east Libya forces say two dead in helicopter crash

Benghazi, Libya, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Two people died in Libya on Sunday after helicopters belonging to forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar collided in the country's east, a spokesman for the strongman's special forces said.

"The direct impact between two helicopters" caused the death of a general and a technician, General Miloud al-Zouay said.

"The crew of the second aircraft were unharmed," he told AFP.

The incident occurred around 130 kilometres (80 miles) southeast of Libya's second city Benghazi "while the two aircraft were carrying out a military mission", Zouay added, without elaborating on the nature of the mission.

Images carried by local media and circulating on social networks showed the body of a helicopter in an uninhabited area. AFP was unable to immediately verify the images.

Media close to Haftar reported earlier this week that forces loyal to the eastern strongman had carried out an operation against a Chadian armed opposition group along Libya's southern border.

Related Topics

Died Libya Border Sunday Media Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

3 hours ago
 flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

4 hours ago
 Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

4 hours ago
 ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for t ..

ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marath ..

4 hours ago
 RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset manageme ..

RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset management: Study

4 hours ago
 flydubai expands its operations to Romania

Flydubai expands its operations to Romania

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.