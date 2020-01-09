UrduPoint.com
Haftar's Sirte Seizure Major Blow To Libya Government, Analysts Say

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

Haftar's Sirte seizure major blow to Libya government, analysts say

Tripoli, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar's capture of the strategic city of Sirte on Monday was a major setback for Tripoli's UN-recognised government, analysts say.

The fresh advance by Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army comes as Turkey deploys troops -- 35 so far, in a training capacity -- to bolster the beleaguered Government of National Accord.

Diplomatic efforts to contain the spiralling crisis saw Turkey and Russia on Wednesday call for a ceasefire, despite supporting opposing sides of the conflict.

But Libya's rival factions have not yet responded.

Sirte was controlled by forces loyal to the GNA after they expelled Islamic State jihadists from the coastal city in 2016.

But after a local Salafist militia switched sides, the city fell without fighting to Haftar's Libya Arab Armed Forces (LAAF), which has been fighting to seize Tripoli from the GNA since last April.

The hometown of Moamer Kadhafi, Sirte paid a heavy price after the longstanding dictator was ousted in a 2011 NATO-backed rebellion.

Many in Sirte welcomed Haftar's forces as they did not support the GNA -- whose forces are mostly former anti-Kadhafi rebels from Misrata, a city between Sirte and Tripoli.

