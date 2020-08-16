(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 16 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has called upon the international community to play their decisive role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute for establishing lasting peace in the region.

In his video message on the occasion of International Kashmir Conference held to mark the Black day on Indian independence day in the State's metropolis on Sunday, he urged the international community to realize the gravity of the situation in the occupied Kashmir and play an effective role for granting the Kashmiri people their right to self determination.

He said India had intensified the reign of terror in the occupied valley and added that genocide of Kashmiri Muslims at the hands of Indian forces was an open challenge for international community.

The prime minister said Kashmiri all over the world and Pakistani had been observing the Indian independence Day as Black day every year to draw the world attention towards the illegal occupation of India over a big part of Kashmir and had also violated all the international principles.

He highly appreciated the role of overseas Kashmiri for projecting the Kashmir issue effectively at international level and called for maintaining close contact with international media to mobilize the world opening to lead the current liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

He expressed the hope that the sacrifices rendered by the people of occupied Kashmir would bring fruits and Kashmiri would get their internationally recognized right to self determination.

The prime minister strongly appreciated the role of Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Movement of Right to Self Determination Raja Najabat Khan and his team for highlighting the Kashmir cause effectively at international level.

APP/AHR --