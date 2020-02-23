UrduPoint.com
Haig Wins Sprint As Fuglsang Keeps Andalucia Lead

Sun 23rd February 2020

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Defending champion Jakob Fuglsang retained the lead in the Tour of Andalucia even though he was outsprinted by Jack Haig at the finish of the fourth stage on Saturday.

The testing 125km stage from Villanueva de Mesia to Granada crested a category climb with 18 kilometres to go.

Haig, an Australian who rides for Mitchelton Scott, stayed with Dane Fuglsang of Astana and Spaniard Mikel Landa of Bahrain on the climb and down the descent that followed.

The finish was flat and Landa started his sprint 200m only for Haig to overhaul him at the line.

The three men finished with the same time.

Fuglsang still leads Landa by 14 seconds. Haig climbed to third at 35 seconds.

Everything will be decided on Sunday in the fifth and last stage, in an individual time trial of 13 kilometres around Mijas.

Results: 1. Jack Haig (AUS/MIT), 3hrs 7min 35sec, 2. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/AST), s.t., 3. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH), s.t., 4. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST), at 27 seconds, 5. Brandon McNulty (USA/UAE), s.t.

Overall standings:1. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/AST), 17hrs 30min 1sec, 2. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH)at 14sec, 3. Jack Haig (AUS/MIT) 35, 4. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) 1min 1sec, 5. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 1min 44sec

