Hailing Pakistan As China's True Friend And Brother, Wang Yi Calls For Closer Ties

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged closer ties between China and Pakistan amid already close friendship. China and Pakistan need to step up in forging a closer community with a shared future more than ever, he said.

Wang made the remarks via a video link at the opening ceremony of a seminar commemorating 70 years since China and Pakistan established diplomatic relations, according to the Chinese media here on Thursday.

Noting China and Pakistan have forged ahead over the past 70 years sharing weal and woe, Wang said the two countries have fostered a unique "iron-clad friendship" with rock-firm mutual political trust. He called their bilateral ties a most valuable strategic asset.

The Chinese diplomat called for strengthening strategic communication, especially top-level official dialogues for on-time strategic guidance for the development of bilateral ties.

Wang also urged the two sides to work together to defeat COVID-19, earnestly advance the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), jointly safeguard regional peace and practice real multilateralism.

He said China sincerely hopes Pakistan would enjoy unity, stability and development, and be stronger.

No matter how the international landscape shifts, China will always stand side by side with Pakistan and staunchly support it in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and in blazing a development path suited to Pakistan's national realities to realize the grand vision of a "new Pakistan," Wang added.

