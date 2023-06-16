UrduPoint.com

Hailstorm Destroys Tobacco Crops In Manshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Hailstorm destroys tobacco crops in Manshera

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The heavy downpour followed by the hailstorm has destroyed the tobacco crops in Baffa-Pakhal tehsil and its adjoining locality of the district.

President Tobacco Farmers Association Mansehra Haji Rustam Khan along with other members visiting the affected areas told the media that nobody can control natural calamities as a heavy downpour followed by the hailstorm completely destroyed the standing tobacco crops on hundreds of hectors area in only Baffa region of Mansehra.

Rustam Khan said that tobacco is a cash crop that also provides millions of rupees for Central Excise Duty and other taxes to the national exchequers while this sector of agriculture also pays huge taxes to the province as Tobacco Development Cess (TDC).

He said during this critical time, the provincial government and Tobacco board should announce a relief package for affected growers and should declare the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil a calamity-hit area.

Related Topics

Agriculture Mansehra Media Government Million

Recent Stories

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

37 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

43 minutes ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

2 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.