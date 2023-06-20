UrduPoint.com

Hainan Airlines Relaunches Direct Flight From Shenzhen To Auckland

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Hainan Airlines relaunches direct flight from Shenzhen to Auckland

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:China's Hainan Airlines has relaunched its regular flight operation between New Zealand's Auckland and China's Shenzhen.

Currently, Hainan Airlines flies twice per week from Auckland to Shenzhen, on Tuesday and on Saturday.

The first flight after the relaunch was on June 17, according to a statement of the airlines on Tuesday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday that the direct airline connectivity between New Zealand and China is expected to return to around 75 percent of pre-COVID levels in the second quarter of 2023.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Shenzhen Auckland June From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

11 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

12 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.