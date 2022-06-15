Hainan Airlines to resume Chongqing-Rome service

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Hainan Airlines said direct flights between the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing and Rome, Italy, will resume starting June 23.

The flight will be the first intercontinental regular international air route resumed in Chongqing since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The flight, operated by Boeing 787, will be a roundtrip flight every Thursday.

The Chongqing-Rome air route was launched in 2015 and has since handled more than 180,000 passengers.