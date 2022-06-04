Hainan Airlines to resume Shenzhen-Vancouver service

HAIKOU, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Hainan Airlines said direct flights between the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and Vancouver, Canada, will resume on June 9.

Flights with Boeing 787 aircraft will be a roundtrip once a week. The outbound flight will leave Shenzhen at 7:40 p.m. Thursday Beijing time.

In the initial stage, the outbound flight HU7959 will carry passengers and cargo normally. For the inbound flight HU7960, only cargo business will be resumed, with the passenger service expected in accordance with the changing epidemic situation, the company said.

Passengers are advised to learn about the epidemic prevention policies of destination countries in advance.