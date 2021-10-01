UrduPoint.com

Hainan Expects Over 700,000 Air Passengers During National Day Holiday

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Hainan expects over 700,000 air passengers during National Day holiday

HAIKOU, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :More than 700,000 passengers are expected to travel via two major airports in southern China's island province of Hainan during the seven-day National Day holiday that started on Friday, the airports said.

Haikou Meilan International Airport is expected to handle about 3,100 flights and the passenger throughput will hit 380,000 with an average of 54,000 passengers per day.

Sanya Phoenix International Airport is expected to handle 2,416 flights and approximately 322,000 passengers, with an average of 46,000 passengers per day.

In a bid to boost the recovery of the local aviation market, the Sanya airport cooperated with airlines to offer discounted tickets.

To create a safe environment for passengers during the travel rush, the airports will strengthen epidemic prevention and control measures, including body temperature checks and public area disinfection.

Related Topics

China Sanya Phoenix Market Airport

Recent Stories

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

12 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

16 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

22 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

24 minutes ago

Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL due to ‘bio-bubble’ fatigue

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark agree to strengthen bilateral re ..

Pakistan, Denmark agree to strengthen bilateral relations

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.