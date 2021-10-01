Hainan expects over 700,000 air passengers during National Day holiday

HAIKOU, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :More than 700,000 passengers are expected to travel via two major airports in southern China's island province of Hainan during the seven-day National Day holiday that started on Friday, the airports said.

Haikou Meilan International Airport is expected to handle about 3,100 flights and the passenger throughput will hit 380,000 with an average of 54,000 passengers per day.

Sanya Phoenix International Airport is expected to handle 2,416 flights and approximately 322,000 passengers, with an average of 46,000 passengers per day.

In a bid to boost the recovery of the local aviation market, the Sanya airport cooperated with airlines to offer discounted tickets.

To create a safe environment for passengers during the travel rush, the airports will strengthen epidemic prevention and control measures, including body temperature checks and public area disinfection.