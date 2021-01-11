HAIKOU, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The IP International Exchange of Hainan has seen more than 150,000 patents, trademarks and copyrights listed on its official website since its opening in August 2020, with a total value of about 3.1 billion Yuan (about 478 million U.S. Dollars), the exchange said in a recent report.

The exchange has reached more than 60 cooperation agreements with domestic and foreign enterprises and institutions in areas including IP operation and protection, data services and securitization exploration.

The exchange is also exploring cross-border international intellectual property transactions and has communicated with several leading enterprises and institutions with intellectual property resources in the world.