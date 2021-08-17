UrduPoint.com

Haiti Earthquake Aid Remains A Priority For Emotional Osaka

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Haiti earthquake aid remains a priority for emotional Osaka

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Naomi Osaka vowed on Monday to give more than just this week's Cincinnati Masters prize money in aid of the earthquake in her father's native Haiti.

The natural disaster which has claimed nearly 1,300 victims, prompted an immediate response from the world number two.

But Osaka, who had to leave a pre-tournament press conference for a few moments to compose herself after being queried about the Caribbean tragedy, then returned to spell out her personal action plan.

"I'm not really doing that much," the four-time Grand Slam champion said. "I could do more and I'm trying to figure out where to put my energy.

"The prize money was the first thing I thought of that would raise the most awareness." The Japanese-Haitian player called the disaster "really scary. I see there was damage near my parent's former school." Osaka was holding her first traditional press conference since May in Rome.

Her distaste for media questioning exploded at Roland Garros in May when she suggested the question-answer format was too intrusive, especially after losses, and said she would refrain from them in Paris.

After her first-round win, she answered a few questions on court but a day later quit the tournament before the second round.

Osaka also skipped Wimbledon, saying she needed time to work on her mental health as a result of her post-match tennis stress level.

After lighting the Olympic flame in Tokyo, Osaka lost in the third round to Czech Marketa Vondrousova and left for the US.

"I feel sad about how I did," she said of the Games. "But I was glad for the experience, lighting the torch was fun.

"It will be a really big memory for me."Osaka takes the second seeding at the joint ATP-WTA Cincinnati event behind Australian Ashleigh Barty.

str/pb/iwd

Related Topics

Tennis Earthquake World Paris Rome Osaka Tokyo Cincinnati Haiti Money May Olympics Media Event From Court Wimbledon Sad

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

6 seconds ago
 Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

45 minutes ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

45 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

23 minutes ago
 Muharram Control Room setup

Muharram Control Room setup

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency ..

Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency of UNSC to address meeting on ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.