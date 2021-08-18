UrduPoint.com

Haiti Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 1,941: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Haiti earthquake death toll rises to 1,941: official

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti over the weekend has risen to 1,941 with more than 9,900 wounded, the Caribbrean nation's civil protection agency said on Tuesday.

More than 60,000 homes were destroyted and 76,000 were damaged, while many public buildings were also damaged or collapsed in Saturday's quake, the agency said.

str-cjc/st/ft

Related Topics

Earthquake Haiti From

Recent Stories

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic ..

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

1 hour ago
 US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards o ..

US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay

1 hour ago
 US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in ..

US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in Afghanistan - National Securi ..

1 hour ago
 EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recov ..

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

2 hours ago
 South African socialite buys top club after on-pit ..

South African socialite buys top club after on-pitch, court failures

2 hours ago
 Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban governmen ..

Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan: Trudeau

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.