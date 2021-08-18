Haiti earthquake death toll rises to 1,941: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti over the weekend has risen to 1,941 with more than 9,900 wounded, the Caribbrean nation's civil protection agency said on Tuesday.

More than 60,000 homes were destroyted and 76,000 were damaged, while many public buildings were also damaged or collapsed in Saturday's quake, the agency said.

