Haiti, Malta, Philippines, S.Sudan put on money laundering watch list

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Haiti, Malta, Philippines and South Sudan were placed Friday on a "grey list" of countries under increased monitoring to counter money laundering and terrorist financing.

The Financial Action Task Force, an international organisation that coordinates global efforts to crack down on money laundering and terrorism financing, said nations on the "grey list" are working with it to correct deficiencies in their financial systems.