Haiti PM sacks prosecutor seeking charges against him: official

PortauPrince, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Tuesday sacked prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude, who was seeking charges against the premier over the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"I have the pleasure of informing you that it was decided to terminate your post," the prime minister said in a publicly distributed letter.