UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haiti President Acts To Oust Judges In Power Struggle

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:50 AM

Haiti president acts to oust judges in power struggle

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Haiti's President Jovenel Moise tried to force out three judges who were proposed as potential interim national leader to replace him in the latest twist of the country's political crisis.

Moise says his term in office lasts until February 2022 -- but the opposition argues it should have ended last weekend, in a standoff over disputed elections.

Officials loyal to Moise claimed Sunday they had foiled an attempt to murder him and overthrow the government in a coup.

"Yvickel Dieujuste Dabrezil, Wendelle Coq Thelot and Joseph Mecene Jean-Louis, judges at the court of appeal, are retired," announced a special overnight edition of the Haitian official journal.

The decree appeared to be contrary to the constitution and Haitian law.

Jean-Louis said earlier this week he accepted the role of interim leader to oversee a transition of power from Moise's government.

The United States has until now backed Moise's stance and he appears to have retained control of the Caribbean island nation, which has a long history of instability and deep poverty worsened by natural disasters.

But in a statement on Twitter, the US embassy in Port-au-Prince said it was "deeply concerned about any actions that risk damaging Haiti's democratic institutions.""The executive order is now being widely scrutinized to determine whether it conforms to Haiti's Constitution and laws," the statement added.

The dispute over when the president's term ends stems from Moise's original election. He was voted into office in a poll subsequently canceled after allegations of fraud, and then elected again a year later, in 2016.

Related Topics

Election Murder Twitter Port-au-Prince United States Haiti February Sunday 2016 From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

7 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

7 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

8 hours ago

Rulers congratulate UAE President and people on Ho ..

9 hours ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

9 hours ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.