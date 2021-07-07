UrduPoint.com
Haiti President Assassinated At Home, Wife Wounded

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

PortauPrince, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated and his wife wounded early Wednesday in an attack at their home, the interim prime minister announced, an act that risks further destabilizing the Caribbean nation beset by gang violence and political volatility.

Claude Joseph said he was now in-charge of the country and urged the public to remain calm, while insisting the police and army would ensure the population's safety.

The capital Port-au-prince as quiet on Wednesday morning with no extra security forces on patrol, witnesses reported.

"The president was assassinated at his home by foreigners who spoke English and Spanish," Joseph said of the assault that took place around 1:00 am (0500 GMT) and left the president's wife Martine hospitalized.

Moise had ruled Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, by decree, after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed in the wake of disputes,including on when his own term ends.

In addition to the political crisis, kidnappings for ransom have surged in recent months, reflecting the growing influence of armed gangs in the Caribbean nation.

Haiti also faces chronic poverty and recurrent natural disasters.

The president faced steep opposition from swathes of the population that deemed his mandate illegitimate, and he churned through a series of seven prime ministers in four years.

Most recently, Joseph was supposed to be replaced this week after only three months in the post.

As well as presidential, legislative and local elections, Haiti was due to have a constitutional referendum in September after it was twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

