Haiti Rally To Beat Costa Rica 2-1 In Gold Cup

Tue 25th June 2019

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Haiti rallied with two second-half goals to beat Costa Rica 2-1 Monday and reach the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup as winners of Group B.

Haiti right back Djimy Bend Alexis delivered the winner in the 81st minute with a right-footed blast that found the top right corner of the net and sent Haiti into a quarter-final clash with Group A runners-up Canada.

Costa Rica, who finished second in Group B, will take on Mexico, the Group A winners who are chasing an eighth title in the regional championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Alexis played a dubious role in the game's opening goal, a header from Costa Rica veteran Alvaro Saborio deflected off him and into the Haiti net to put the Ticos up 1-0 in the 13th minute.

Haiti equalized from the spot in the 57th minute, Duckens Nazon converting after Francisco Calvo barged over him in the box.

Earlier in the day at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, Bermuda notched the first victory of their Gold Cup debut -- a 2-0 triumph over Nicaragua thanks to second-half goals from Lejuan Simmons and Nahki Wells.

