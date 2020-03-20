UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haiti Reports First Two Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Haiti reports first two coronavirus cases

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :President Jovenel Moise announced Haiti's first two cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday as his government adopted extraordinary measures to contain its spread.

"We have found the two first cases of coronavirus in our national territory," Moise said during an address televised on state media.

Haiti is the Caribbean's poorest and most densely populated country and the virus' arrival spurred the government to implement a series of restrictive measures, including an 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew and ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Schools, universities and vocational schools are set to close Friday until further notice and Moise ordered factories to suspend work.

He additionally ordered borders closed, with the suspension of all commercial flights from Friday, along with closing all passenger points of entry.

Moise also warned against selling "medicines and hygiene and health products" on the black market.

The president called for calm, saying his government has "always committed to transparency when it comes to managing this pandemic."Lockdowns such as those in Italy and France could be difficult to replicate in Haiti, especially in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

The vast majority of the city's nearly three million inhabitants depend on informal work to survive.

Related Topics

France Port-au-Prince Italy Haiti Market Media All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

9 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

10 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

12 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.