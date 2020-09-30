UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haitian Migrants Rescued At Sea Off Colombia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Haitian migrants rescued at sea off Colombia

Bogota, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Around 100 Haitian migrants were rescued from a boat drifting off Colombia's Caribbean coast on Tuesday as they tried to reach Panama, Bogota's coastguard service said.

The boat carrying 94 people -- 33 of them children -- was abandoned by a trafficker when the engine failed, according to Captain Octavio Gutierrez, Coastguard commander for the Caribbean region.

The trafficker called another boat, "got on it and left them abandoned," Gutierrez told AFP, citing migrant accounts.

They were rescued by a passing fishing vessel before being taken ashore by the Colombian navy at Acandi, in the department of Choco.

All were migrants who said they were fleeing Haiti's economic crisis, according to Gutierrez.

They were later handed over to Colombian immigration authorities for processing.

The immigration service said they were likely to be returned either to their country of origin or to a third country.

The area, known as the Gulf of Uraba, is one of the main transit points for migrants from Africa, Haiti and Asia seeking to reach the United States via Central America.

The flow of migrants through the region dropped sharply after the January 2019 sinking of a boat carrying African children that left at least 19 dead.

Colombia and other countries in the region closed their borders earlier this year due to the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Bogota Panama United States Colombia Haiti January 2019 From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah passes away leaving behin ..

14 minutes ago

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

1 hour ago

Collection of duties, taxes: Banks to remain open ..

1 hour ago

US Mission to OSCE Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Ce ..

1 hour ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.