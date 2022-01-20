UrduPoint.com

Haitian Wanted In President's Killing Extradited To US

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Haitian wanted in president's killing extradited to US

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A Haitian wanted in the assassination of the country's president was arrested in Miami on Wednesday after being extradited from the Dominican Republic, a US Justice Department official said.

Rodolphe Jaar will be the second person to stand trial in the United States over the killing of Jovenel Moise in July last year, after a retired Colombian soldier was charged on January 4 for his alleged role in the murder.

Jaar fled from Haiti after the attack at the presidential palace and was arrested in the neighboring Dominican Republic on January 7, exactly six months after the assassination.

Jaar was to make an initial court appearance on Thursday to hear the charges against him, the Justice Department official said.

The department has not explained why Jaar or Palacios is being charged in the United States rather than in Haiti.

The Miami Herald said Jaar is a businessman who served jail time in the United States for cocaine trafficking a decade ago.

Last Friday, police in Jamaica arrested a former Haitian senator, Jean Joel Joseph, also wanted in his country in connection to Moise's killing.

More than 40 people have been arrested over the attack, but much remains unknown, especially who ordered it.

The assassination deepened an already dramatic crisis in Haiti, which is suffering from a lack of security, soaring gang violence and a spate of kidnappings.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police Jail Miami Dominican Republic Jamaica United States Haiti January July From Court

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

8 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

8 hours ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

8 hours ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

8 hours ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

8 hours ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.