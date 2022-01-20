Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A Haitian wanted in the assassination of the country's president was arrested in Miami on Wednesday after being extradited from the Dominican Republic, a US Justice Department official said.

Rodolphe Jaar will be the second person to stand trial in the United States over the killing of Jovenel Moise in July last year, after a retired Colombian soldier was charged on January 4 for his alleged role in the murder.

Jaar fled from Haiti after the attack at the presidential palace and was arrested in the neighboring Dominican Republic on January 7, exactly six months after the assassination.

Jaar was to make an initial court appearance on Thursday to hear the charges against him, the Justice Department official said.

The department has not explained why Jaar or Palacios is being charged in the United States rather than in Haiti.

The Miami Herald said Jaar is a businessman who served jail time in the United States for cocaine trafficking a decade ago.

Last Friday, police in Jamaica arrested a former Haitian senator, Jean Joel Joseph, also wanted in his country in connection to Moise's killing.

More than 40 people have been arrested over the attack, but much remains unknown, especially who ordered it.

The assassination deepened an already dramatic crisis in Haiti, which is suffering from a lack of security, soaring gang violence and a spate of kidnappings.