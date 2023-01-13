"Hajj Expo 2023" concluded with Over 60,000 visitors & participation of 200 specialized companies

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The 2nd edition of Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition "Hajj Expo 2023" concluded its activities here Thursday evening, under the theme "Quality in the Services System", with the presence of more than 60,000 visitors from all over the world, and the participation of more than 200 companies specialized in Hajj and Umrah services, in addition to several government agencies concerned with the services of pilgrims and Umrah performers.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdel Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, confirmed that all the desired targets of the conference have been achieved, stressing the importance of the conference and exhibition in attracting all parties to the system from the public, private and non-profit sectors, in light of the unlimited support of the prudent leadership, extending his thanks to the ministers and CEOs and missions who represented their countries.

For his part, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Hajj and Umrah Services, Dr.

Amr bin Reda Al-Maddah, stated that the content of the conference and exhibition drew attention by showing the developments in Hajj and Umrah system, and stimulating innovation in services by empowering entrepreneurs.

At the closing ceremony, the Ministry of Hajj honored the participants in the "Hajj Challenge" competition and the "My Innovation" competition, as well as the investors, partners and distinguished pavilions.

The four day-conference witnessed numerous sessions and dialogues, as the number of main sessions reached 9 sessions, and the number of dialogue sessions reached 4, in addition to two presentation sessions and 36 workshops, in which 70 local speakers and 11 international speakers participated, in which they reviewed the reality and future of services. Hajj and Umrah through 3 themes; improvement, competitiveness and sustainability.