Hajj flight operation concludes as the last batch arrives in Jeddah

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The month-long Hajj flight operation concluded on Wednesday as the last five flights, carrying 746 intending pilgrims under the government scheme, were scheduled to land in Jeddah.

This marked the end of an extensive transportation process, with the culmination of the final phase bringing the entire operation to a close.

Muhammad Umer Butt, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, told APP that the first batch of hajj pilgrims arrived in the holy city of Makkah Mukarma on May 21.

He stated that a collective number of 172,710 intending Pakistani pilgrims were currently partaking in the Hajj pilgrimage this year. Out of this total, 81,880 individuals are participating under the government scheme, while the remaining 90,830 are part of the private scheme.

The Pakistani intending pilgrims were airlifted with the help of PIA, Air blue, Serene Air and Saudi Air, he said.

He said that the Pakistani hajj pilgrims were living in nine sectors in Makkah Mukarma. To serve and facilitate Pakistani hujjaj, a contingent of 521 doctors, paramedics and ancillary staff have already reached Saudi Arabia. The contingent has been drawn from Armed forces, federal/provincial governments, health departments, he added.

The spokesman said that around 3,000 Mauveneen-i-Hujjaj (Khuddam) had also reached Saudi Arabia for the welfare of pilgrims. Saudi hospitals and health centres are providing quality services to the hujjaj, Arafat, Mina and Makkah Mukarma, areas during hajj days, he said.

