Hajj/ Makkah Route Initiative Provides Its Services To Last Batch Of Turkish Pilgrims Departing For Kingdom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Makkah Route initiative provided its services to the last batch of Turkish pilgrims, as six flights left Istanbul International Airport on Thursday, heading to Jeddah.

The pilgrims benefited from the services provided for them, as they completed their travel procedures after verifying the availability of the necessary requirements.

The pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this initiative, which facilitated their procedures to enter the Kingdom and visit the holy sites to perform Hajj rituals for this year's Hajj season.

The Makkah Route Initiative is one of several programs set by the Ministry of Interior to serve pilgrims.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, this initiative aims to streamline the arrival and procedural completion for pilgrims from their respective countries.

The process commences with the issuance of electronic visas and the collection of essential information. Subsequently, streamlined passport procedures are conducted at the departure airport.

These steps are taken after verifying compliance with health requirements, and luggage is coded and sorted according to transportation and housing arrangements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

