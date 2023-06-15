UrduPoint.com

Hajj Pilgrims Urged To Pray For Protection From Cyclone Biparjoy Approaching Sindhi's Coastline

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has urged Hajj pilgrims present in Makkah Mukaramah to offer special prayers for the protection of the country from cyclone Biparjoy approaching the coastline of Sindh province.

Talking to APP, Spokesman Muhammad Umer Butt said collective supplication can play a vital role in seeking divine intervention and saving the country from this longest-lived cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

