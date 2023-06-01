Hajj, Umrah minister meets Ambassadors of EU member states

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Awfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, met on Wednesday with the ambassadors of the European Union (EU) countries to the Kingdom as part "Josour" Initiative.

The Josour initiative aims to strengthen relations and communication between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and countries around the world and present the efforts made by the Kingdom to serve pilgrims from European countries.

The initiative also aims at clarifying the facilitated entry procedures for the pilgrims from European states so that they perform the Hajj for this year's Hajj season 2023 with ease and comfort.

During his meeting with the EU ambassadors, Dr. Al-Rabiah affirmed the continuation of work to develop the infrastructure of the holy sites and the Two Holy Mosques, noting that the development efforts as the largest of its kind worldwide.