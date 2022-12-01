UrduPoint.com

Hakeem Jeffries Elected House Democratic Leader In Milestone For Black Americans

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Hakeem Jeffries elected House Democratic leader in milestone for Black Americans

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Democrats in the House of Representatives unanimously chose congressman Hakeem Jeffries to be their next party leader on Wednesday, making him the first Black lawmaker to lead either major party in Congress.

Jeffries, 52, is now slated to succeed outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced two weeks ago that she would be stepping down from Democratic leadership prior to the next Congress convening in January.

Pelosi remains the first woman to hold the Speaker mantle and her decision to step down from Democratic leadership is a watershed moment for the party as it ushers in a new era. Jeffries' candidacy was approved by acclimation during a closed-door session on Capitol Hill.

Speaking shortly after the proceedings concluded, Jeffries hailed Pelosi's "incredible leadership," saying Democrats "stand on" her and her leadership team's "collective broad shoulders, building upon the incredible work that they've done, excited about the opportunities to advance the ball for everyday Americans as we move forward into our future.

" Jeffries pledged to work with Republicans in the next Congress, saying Democrats "look forward to finding opportunities to partner with the other side of the aisle, and work with them wherever possible." But he maintained the party would "push back against extremism whenever necessary." "We seek to find common ground whenever and wherever possible," said Jeffries. "We hope that our colleagues on the other side of the aisle, as they temporarily inherit the majority In the next Congress, are willing to proceed with that same spirit of cooperation, fortitude, and mission-centered focus to get things done for everyday Americans."He will now lead House Democrats as their minority leader after the party lost control of the chamber as a result of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Jeffries will be joined by his number two, Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar.

Related Topics

Katherine Minority Nancy Capitol Hill Same Lead Chamber January Democrats Congress Women From

Recent Stories

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, e ..

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the regio ..

10 minutes ago
 OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

37 minutes ago
 PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of ..

PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of HIV among children

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to ..

Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to bat first

2 hours ago
 Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.