Halep Into Italian Open Semi-finals

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

Halep into Italian Open semi-finals

Rome, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Top seed Simona Halep took the first semi-final berth at the Italian Open on Saturday when Kazakh rival Yulia Putintseva retired during their match on Saturday.

The world number two was leading 6-2, 2-0 when US Open quarter-finalist Putintseva signalled that she was retiring after 45 minutes of play.

Two-time Rome runner-up Halep next meets either Belarussian Victoria Arazenka or Spaniard Garbine Muguruza for a place in the final of the clay-court tournament.

Matches from Sunday's semi-finals will be played in front of 1,000 spectators with the action up to now in front of empty stands at the Foro Italico.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

